QPR regime step up multi-club ownership drive with Central Coast Mariners takeover

QPR’s majority shareholder Ruben Gnanalingam has completed a takeover of Australian club Central Coast Mariners.

Gnanalingam’s Total Soccer Growth Holdings has taken control of the A-League outfit’s men’s side and academy.

Gnanalingam said in a statement: “We are delighted to make an entry into the A-Leagues with an investment into Central Coast Mariners FC.

“We see Australian football as a major growth area in the sport internationally, and are excited to return Central Coast Mariners to the era of valuing and nurturing young Coasties.

“We appreciate how turbulent and uncertain the last season has been for the club and we intend to do our utmost to restore energy and enthusiasm for this special football club, both on and off the pitch.

“We were drawn to the Mariners because of its strong community spirit, a characteristic that mirrors other sporting organisations that we have the great privilege of being a part of around the world.”

QPR’s multi-club ambitions

Gnanalingam and Rangers chairman Lee Hoos have long been staunch proponents of multi-club ownership, and the Malaysian leading a Mariners buyout is a significant step.

Several other clubs, including Chelsea and Brentford, have sought to develop links with overseas teams in recent years. The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool have made it a key part of their strategy.

Gnanalingam has been involved with QPR since 2011 and also co-owns Los Angeles FC.

His latest acquisition gives Rangers strong links to two clubs – and to football in two different continents – and in a sense there is also a link with Bayern Munich because of a partnership between the German giants and LAFC.

The takeover of Mariners has been discussed for some time and QPR have been keen to tap into the Australian market, signing Daniel Bennie, Jaylan Pearman and Christian Pullella from Perth Glory as well as Kealey Adamson from Macarthur.