QPR v Rotherham player ratings

QPR were left hanging on at the end but secured a 3-2 win at home to Rotherham. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Seny Dieng: 7

The Rangers keeper caught well, looked comfortable with the ball at his feet and, while he may not have had many saves to make, his tip-over from Daniel Barlaser in the first half was out of the top drawer.

Osman Kakay: 6

Going forward, Kakay’s link-up play with Bright Osayi-Samuel was excellent. Defensively, his decision-making was somewhat variable, often failing to stick tightly enough to his man.

Conor Masterson: 6

While unafraid to put his body on the line when necessary, Masterson’s positioning was suspect for both Rotherham goals and he let Freddie Ladapo give him the slip for what could easily have resulted in a third.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Solid throughout, the Frenchman took over the armband after Geoff Cameron’s departure and proved himself more than worthy of it, rescuing his side with a crunching last-ditch tackle on Ladapo.

Niko Hamalainen: 6

Generally, the left-back tackled strongly and showed composure under pressure, although he might have given away a late penalty with a clumsy challenge on Matthew Olosunde.

Geoff Cameron: 6

At times, Cameron sprayed passes around nicely – mixed in with balls that were hopelessly wide of the mark – and it made sense to afford him a breather for the final quarter of the game.

Dominic Ball: 7

A surging drive into the Rotherham half led to Rangers’ opening goal and Ball continued to expend bags of energy and make his presence felt, even if his passing was patchy at times.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 9

When in full flow, Osayi-Samuel looked unplayable, scything his way through the visitors’ defence. The winger displayed superb control to tee up Ilias Chair’s opener and score the second himself, as well as hitting the woodwork twice.

Ilias Chair: 8

Chair was slightly fortunate with a double deflection to put Rangers ahead, but he always looked a threat when running at the Rotherham defence and he worked hard to close down opponents as the home side clung on in the latter stages.

Chris Willock: 6

Handed his first start, Willock put in a steady display, linking up efficiently with Chair, yet a lack of physical presence proved costly when scoring opportunities came his way.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Rangers’ workhorse looked most effective with his back to goal, less so when facing it – but he remains utterly reliable from the penalty spot, with another thunderous finish to make it 3-1.

Macaulay Bonne: 6

Brought on to replace Willock in a wide role for the final half-hour, Bonne worked hard to win a number of aerial challenges, as well as setting up a late opportunity for Chair.

Tom Carroll: 6

Having come on for Cameron midway through the second half, Carroll slotted in neatly and did his best to keep things simple as Rangers held on for the points.







