Huddersfield v QPR player ratings

QPR’s poor run continued as they were beaten at Huddersfield. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 defeat.

Liam Kelly: 5

Produced a decent save to deny Steve Mounie but Kelly giving the ball away led to the penalty which resulted in the second goal.

Todd Kane: 5

Gave the ball away in the opening minute, which set the tone for the early stages and almost resulted in a goal. Made amends somewhat with a crucial first-half challenge, but was never convincing.

Grant Hall: 6

Unlucky not to score when he headed against the post and was decent for the most part, but beaten in the build-up to the all-important opening goal.

Conor Masterson: 6

Continues to look like a great prospect, but was caught out by one ball over the top which he misjudged badly.

Lee Wallace: 6

Harshly adjudged to have committed a foul for the penalty. Won numerous challenges and always looked to get forward.

Dom Ball: 6

Like Kane, gave the ball away near his own goal early on. Competed well in midfield though.

Luke Amos: 5

Made no impact at all before going off in the second half.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 5

It just didn’t happen for the winger, who was substituted late on after a frustrating afternoon.

Ilias Chair: 6

Involved in some nice link-up play but was largely well contained by the home defence.

Ebere Eze: 7

Rangers’ best player by some distance. His delivery led to Hall hitting the post and he showed plenty of his trademark tricks, including a double nutmeg before seeing a shot saved.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Worked hard to occupy Huddersfield defenders but posed very little in terms of a goal threat.

Marc Pugh: 5

Talking of posing very little threat, Pugh offered virtually nothing after coming on.

Jack Clarke: 5

After some encouraging signs in his previous appearance as a substitute, it was a different story this time as nothing seemed to come off for Clarke as he tried to make an impression.

