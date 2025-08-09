QPR v Preston player ratings

QPR began their season with a 1-1 draw with Preston at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Joe Walsh: 6

Chosen ahead of Paul Nardi, Walsh produced a couple of saves and was generally OK bar a second-half fumble which almost led to a second Preston goal.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Deserves credit for his performance as a makeshift right-back. Did the basics well and was positive on the ball. Praised by boss Julien Stephan for his display and rightly so.

Liam Morrison: 7

Impressed last season and made a solid start to this campaign.

Amadou Mbengue: 7

A good start for the new signing. Quick, determined and showed excellent positional sense.

Esquerdinha: 7

A tough debut for the Brazilian left-back, up against the lively Thierry Small in a demanding introduction to Championship football. He had some dicey moments but acquitted himself well.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

The game still passes him by at times, making him a no-no for many managers in the deeper role he was deployed in. But Stephan’s apparent intention, to utilise Madsen’s strengths by having him help Rangers build from the back, rather than further forward where he can often become a total passenger, seemed to have merit. And if Madsen can contribute against a team as rugged as Preston then the hope will be that he can do so consistently.

Sam Field: 7

Has looked below par during pre-season and in some ways continued that form with a couple of poor touches, including when found in a great position inside the box by Kwame Poku’s clever pass. However, playing in an advanced midfield position, Field did play a crucial role in linking play and helping Rangers fend off Preston’s pressing game.

Kwame Poku: 6

Exciting in bursts, but Preston’s speed in deploying multiple players to collectively deal with Poku’s left-footed darting inside from the right flank offered an early indication of how Championship sides will look to negate him.

Ilias Chair: 6

Not at his best, but looks more comfortable in the middle than out wide, and a couple of first-half deliveries almost led to goals.

Kader Dembele: 8

Dembele’s brilliant work on the left led to Ben Whiteman’s own goal putting Rangers ahead and the winger was a constant threat. Went close to restoring the lead in the second half when his left-footed strike was well saved by keeper Daniel Iversen.

Zan Celar: 5

A carbon copy of all but a couple of Celar’s performances last season. Offered very little before going off in the second half.

Kealey Adamson: 7

Did well after coming on at left-back in the second half. Had an effort on goal and won several key challenges.

Rumarn Burrell: 6

Offered pace and movement after coming on for Celar. It will be interesting to see what the recent signing can produce this season.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Offered plenty of enthusiasm but was unable to make much of an impact after his introduction.