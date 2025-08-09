QPR head coach Julien Stephan praised Kieran Morgan after the young midfielder was deployed as a makeshift right-back in the 1-1 draw with Preston.

Stephan was without a number of players for his first match at the helm, including key defender Jimmy Dunne.

Rangers nevertheless started well and went ahead through Ben Whiteman’s own goal following great work on the left by Kader Dembele. Milutin Osmajić scored a second-half equaliser for North End.

“I think we did very well, especially in the first half,” said Stephan.

“The players did very well and I like the different movements that we showed. In possession and out of possession it was very good.

“With one point I am not happy, I am not disappointed, I am in the middle.

“I would prefer to win this game but I think we will be able to win these kind of games.

“We had a lot of energy for the first half. It was more difficult in the second half but the players gave everything. They tried to score the second goal.”

With Dunne among those unavailable, Morgan was chosen for the right-back slot rather than recent signing Kealey Adamson, who came on as a substitute.

Australian Adamson replaced Esquerdinha at left-back – the Brazilian teenager was handed an unexpected debut because Ziyad Larkeche picked up an injury ahead of the game.

Stephan said: “We needed to adapt and Kieran Morgan is a very clever player.

“He did very well as a right full-back because he is clever, but it’s not a surprise.

“We tested something during the week with this position. Technically he’s strong, he’s clever and is also able to close space defensively.”