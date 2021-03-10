QPR ‘one of the greatest clubs in the country’ – Ainsworth

Gareth Ainsworth spoke of his affection for QPR after his return to Loftus Road with Wycombe.

The Chairboys boss was a hugely popular figure during seven years as a player at Rangers, where he also had two spells as caretaker manager.







It was a disappointing return to W12 for Ainsworth, whose team lost 1-0 and are heading for relegation back to League one.

“Every other week of the year I want QPR to win, believe me,” he said.

“I played for what I consider to be one of the greatest clubs in the country.

“I love the place, but I also love Wycombe Wanderers and what they’ve done for me.

“So it was all about Wycombe for me, but if Mark Warburton and QPR can go on to fantastic things then I’ll be a proud man.”







