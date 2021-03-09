QPR v Wycombe player ratings

QPR edged out Wycombe 1-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 7

Had to be alert to deal with some decent Wycombe chances in the first half and was a safe pair of hands in a nervous final five minutes as the visitors threw everything at the Rangers defence.

Todd Kane: 6

Stood up well defensively and did his job on that side of the game, but wasn’t as effective going forward as in recent matches.

Rob Dickie: 8

Another outstanding display. Won everything in the air against a very direct Wycombe side and made one magnificent run out from defence to set up a great chance for Ilias Chair, who hit the post.

Jordy de Wijs: 8

Another powerful performance from the big Dutchman, who relished the physical battle and won everything in the air. Showed some good composure on the ball too. Substituted after 75 minutes.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Strong again from the French centre-back, who gave as good as he got late on when the awkward Uche Ikpeazu was thrown at him. Along with his central defensive partners help lay the platform for a gritty win.

Lee Wallace: 7

Made some important interceptions and also got forward when he could setting up presentable chances for Stefan Johansen and Chris Willock.

Sam Field: 6

Found it hard at times against a relentless Wycombe midfield, who harried and pressed throughout, and was occasionally guilty of losing the ball. Deserves credit for digging in defensively late in the game.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Has become the key man in this Rangers team since his arrival from Fulham. Not as efficient on the ball as he has been as the visitors got in his face from the opening whistle. However, he was always involved, and was a calm head in the middle of the park in what was a difficult game.

Ilias Chair: 7

Scored his second goal in as many games, touching home Chris Willock’s low cross, and was unlucky not to find the net again when he shot against the post with a well-struck effort. Replaced in the second half by Geoff Cameron as Mark Warburton opted for some extra height in midfield.

Chris Willock: 8

Did fantastically for the Rangers goal with a mazy run and shot that looked goal-bound before Chair got the final touch, and was a constant threat throughout. Hit the post from a Wallace cross and continues to grow in confidence.

Charlie Austin: 6

Cut a frustrated figure due to the lack of decent crosses into the box and when some of his lay-offs came to nothing in what was a disappointing night for the striker.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Struggled again. Shanked a shot horribly wide after it dropped in front of him after coming on in the second half and appeared to roll his ankle when shooting in the second half. Looks horribly short on confidence.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Did well when he came on for Chair in a central midfield role. Won some decent tackles and used the ball well. Looked refreshed when he came on after a short break.

Osman Kakay: 6

Stepped in and did well to help to the defence close out the match after replacing De Wijs,







