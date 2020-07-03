Niko Hamalainen and Faysal Bettache are among 20 players to have been given new contracts by QPR.

Bettache, who recently made his first-team debut for the club, is among a host of youngsters to have been given new deals.

The club have also taken up options to extend the contracts of Hamalainen, Dylan Duncan, Ody Alfa and goalkeeper Marcin Brzozowski by a further year.

Hamalainen, 23, been with Rangers since 2014 and made three Championship appearances, two of them as a substitute.

The left-back was recently on loan at Scottish club Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Duncan, 21, was signed after being released by Tottenham last year.

He too was recently on loan in Scotland, in his case at Dunfermline.

Defender Joe Gubbins, who has recently been involved with the first-team squad, is also among the youngsters to have signed a new contract.

The others are Tyla Dickinson, Nathan Carlyle, Franklin Domi, Aaron Drewe, Themis Kefalas, Kayden Williams-Lowe, Kai Woollard-Innocent, Amrit Bansal-McNulty, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Jake Frailing, Nathaniel Orafu, Shiloh Remy, Ben Wells and Charley Kendall.







