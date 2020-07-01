Mark Warburton has urged unhappy QPR fans to “look at the facts” after a third consecutive defeat.

Rangers, unbeaten in six matches prior to the coronavirus lockdown, have lost all of their games since the season resumed.

The poor run continued with a 2-1 loss at home to Fulham in Tuesday’s west London derby.

But manager Warburton believes patience is required.

Rangers have been reliant on young players for much of the season.

And the likes of Conor Masterson and Faysal Bettache have featured since the departures of Marc Pugh and captain Grant Hall.

Warburton said: “Let’s look at the facts. Look at the average age of the squad.

“Look at the players who are stepping up from academy football and look at the bench. We lost players and had some injuries.

“I think the fans – good fans – will look at that and understand where we are. Simple as that.

“Young guys like Faysal are stepping up. Faysal did great on Saturday.

“Young Joe Gubbins is stepping up. There’s Conor stepping up. Look at the ages.

“There’s Ilias (Chair), Rem (Aramide Oteh), Mide (Olamide Shodipo). Look at the young guys who are showing real character, quality and meeting the challenge.

“I hope the true QPR fans – there will always be a few with some differing opinions – can see that.”

QPR better, but beaten again

Rangers were woeful in 1-0 defeats against strugglers Barnsley and Charlton.

There was an improvement – and a goal – against Fulham, who hit back after Jordan Hugill put Warburton’s side ahead inside the opening minute.

Warburton was pleased with their efforts and insisted the players deserved credit.

“They worked hard and I’m just really frustrated for them,” he said.

“If you work hard as a player, if you give our best every single time, the fans will have you.

“There are days you can’t pass water. That’s the nature of it and we can’t be perfect.

“But if you give 100% then I’m sure the true fans will absolutely have you.”







