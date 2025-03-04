QPR midfielder Field could miss rest of the season
QPR midfielder Sam Field looks likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
Field suffered the injury in a challenge from Connor Ogilvie during Rangers’ recent defeat at Portsmouth.
Head coach Marti Cifuentes subsequently admitted that Field, 26, was expected to be out for a lengthy period.
Rangers now believe he will be sidelined for at least six weeks but potentially as many as nine.
Jake Clarke-Salter is also out with a long-term injury, having had hip surgery.