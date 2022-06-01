Beale confirmed as new QPR boss

QPR have confirmed the appointment of Michael Beale as head coach.

The 41-year-old, who was Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s assistant, has signed a three-year contract.







Beale was also with Gerrard at Glasgow Rangers and has coached at Liverpool and Chelsea.

“I’ve been looking for the right opportunity and I think I have that now – the right club, the right people, the right ambition and the right support,” Beale told the club website.

“I’m a London boy and know everything this club stands for. This is a wonderful opportunity for me and a really good time for the club as well.

“I’ve been left a solid platform by Mark Warburton, which I’m obviously pleased about, and that enables me to kick on from hereon in.”







