Beale confirmed as new QPR boss
QPR have confirmed the appointment of Michael Beale as head coach.
The 41-year-old, who was Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s assistant, has signed a three-year contract.
Beale was also with Gerrard at Glasgow Rangers and has coached at Liverpool and Chelsea.
“I’ve been looking for the right opportunity and I think I have that now – the right club, the right people, the right ambition and the right support,” Beale told the club website.
“I’m a London boy and know everything this club stands for. This is a wonderful opportunity for me and a really good time for the club as well.
“I’ve been left a solid platform by Mark Warburton, which I’m obviously pleased about, and that enables me to kick on from hereon in.”
KEITH PAYNE
01/06/2022 @ 5:57 pm
FRECKING BRILLIANT TO TAKE THE NEW GOVENOR ON .
angryoap
01/06/2022 @ 5:21 pm
Lets hope he gives the youngsters a chance besides farming them all out on loan willy nilly like Warbs did