QPR keen to appoint Beale as new manager

QPR are looking to appoint Michael Beale as the club’s new manager.

Rangers have expressed an interest in the 41-year-old, who is Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s assistant.







Beale was with Gerrard at Glasgow Rangers and has also coached at Liverpool and Chelsea.

QPR want an up-and-coming manager with a background in coaching and developing players and Beale is among those to be identified as fitting the bill.







