QPR keen to appoint Beale as new manager
QPR are looking to appoint Michael Beale as the club’s new manager.
Rangers have expressed an interest in the 41-year-old, who is Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s assistant.
Beale was with Gerrard at Glasgow Rangers and has also coached at Liverpool and Chelsea.
QPR want an up-and-coming manager with a background in coaching and developing players and Beale is among those to be identified as fitting the bill.
Chris Buckley
31/05/2022 @ 4:32 pm
Year after year same old excuses going nowhere qpr just can’t sell it anymore a new manager is not the answer until the bigger issues are addressed,we need a bigger stadium before even thinking about the Premier,been there didn’t work Ground not big enough so limited budget on buying good players to build a quality side
Chris Buckley
31/05/2022 @ 4:23 pm
Same old problems 1 bigger stadium 2 limited budget 3 to much reliability on academy players coming through 4 no out and out striker 5 poor defence 6 keeping quality players at the club to build upon 7 letting fans know whether the above issues will be resolved or we’re nothing more than a selling club.clubs like Fulham and now Brentford have left us behind its a disgrace
angryoap
31/05/2022 @ 3:57 pm
Just hope they get it done and dusted quickly before they return for that Sherwood geezer. This should have been sorted out months ago not just now.
Steve Finch
31/05/2022 @ 10:20 am
Hope we get him, it was out of him or Thomoson, but as a life long fan Beale is probably what we need right now & if we get him well done Les & the board.