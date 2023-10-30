QPR look at former Derby and West Brom youngsters

QPR are looking at former West Brom winger Samuel Oluwatobi and young Irish defender Cian Kelly-Caprani.

Oluwatobi, a tall 18-year-old right winger, was released by West Brom at the end of last season and played for an hour in Rangers’ Development side’s 3-2 win over Cardiff at Loftus Road on Monday and scored the opening goal.







Kelly-Caprani, a left-back, who has been capped at Under-18 level for his country, joined Derby from Irish League side Bohemians in 2020, but left Pride Park when his contract expired in July.

Steven Bala and 18-year-old attacking midfielder Lorent Talla scored the other two goals in Rangers’ Professional Development League 2 Southern Division victory which keeps Paul Furlong’s side top of the table.







