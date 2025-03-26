QPR hopeful over Chair injury

QPR are hopeful Ilias Chair will play again before the end of the season.

Chair has endured an injury-plagued campaign and suffered another setback when he went off with a hamstring injury during Rangers’ 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on 11 March.

It was initially feared that the problem might take months to heal, but there now appears to be a decent chance that Chair will be available some time in April.

Rangers will return to action following the international break with an away match against Stoke on Saturday.







