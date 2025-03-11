QPR slump to fourth consecutive defeat

Middlesbrough 2 Conway (11′)

Dijksteel (58′)

QPR 1 Cook (80′)

QPR’s awful run continued as they slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Goals from Tommy Conway and Anfernee Dijksteel put Middlesbrough in control at the Riverside Stadium, where Ilias Chair suffered another injury.

Steve Cook pulled a goal back but Rangers were unable to find an equaliser.

The visitors were second best from the opening whistle and went behind in the 11th minute.

After Yang Min-Hyeok had given the ball away on the flank, Hayden Hackney found Finn Azaz, who teed up Conway for a close-range finish.

QPR, who have now lost four of their past five matches and seven of their past nine, were dismal for most of the game but did have chances.

Jimmy Dunne had a low effort from the edge of the area saved by keeper Mark Travers and Kieran Morgan missed a great early chance when he blasted over.

But the best opportunity fell to Kenneth Paal, who should have equalised before the interval but inexplicably shot wide.

Boro doubled their lead early in the second half when Dijksteel waltzed in from the right, past Koki Saito, Paal and Morgan, and sent a left-footed strike beyond Paul Nardi and into the far corner.

Chair, whose season has been ruined by injury problems, went off shortly before the second goal after pulling up with what appeared to be a nasty hamstring injury.

The visitors did at least rally as Boro took their foot off the gas – and almost snatched point.

Paul Smyth, who replaced the hapless Yang at half-time, crossed for Michael Frey, who made a mess of a glancing header, before Lucas Andersen’s shot was saved by Travers.

Rangers found the net when Andersen’s corner was met by Dunne’s far-post header, enabling Cook to nudge the ball in.

And in the final seconds, keeper Nardi had a header saved by Travers after being sent up for a long throw-in.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Edwards, Paal, Colback (Andersen 66), Morgan, Saito (Madsen 78), Yang (Smyth 45), Chair (Dembele 55), Frey (Fox 66).

Subs not used: Walsh, Bennie, Ashby, Morrison.







