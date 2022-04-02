QPR v Fulham player ratings

​Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals as Championship leaders Fulham enjoyed another west London derby win over QPR. Here’s how we rated the players.









QPR

Kieren Westwood: 6

Blameless for both goals. Did well to deny Bobby De Cordova-Reid at point-blank range in the first half.

Dion Sanderson: 5

Very poor. Guilty of several lapses on the ball and was out of position in the build-up to the opening goal.

Rob Dickie: 6

Inevitably given problems by the clever Mitrovic, who got in front of him to put Fulham ahead.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Looked to get attacks started by playing out from the back but Fulham’s pressing style made it tough for him.

Moses Odubajo: 6

Tried to make things happen on the right but primarily had to defend against Fabio Carvalho and Joe Bryan.

Sam Field: 6

Tried to compete in midfield and won his fair share of challenges, but was given very little time on the ball.

Luke Amos: 6

Struggled to get forward to support the attack as Fulham kept Rangers pinned back for long periods of the game.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Tough afternoon for the Norwegian against his former side, who very much had the upper hand in midfield.

Lee Wallace: 6

Had a penalty awarded against him when he was very harshly adjudged to have handled Neco Williams’ cross.

George Thomas: 6

Selected largely because of his work-rate and did his best to support Lyndon Dykes in attack. Fired an effort into the side netting.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Isolated up front and, bar one effort he fired wide, offered very little in terms of a goal threat.

Ilias Chair: 6

Surprisingly left out of the starting line-up. Brought on after an hour but was unable to change the course of the game.

Charlie Austin: 6

Brought on for Dykes with 17 minutes remaining but was unable to make an impact as Rangers struggled to create chances.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Brought on to replace Amos for the final 10 minutes with the game all but lost by that stage.

Fulham

Marek Rodak: 6

His distribution was poor at times but overall it was a comfortable display from the keeper.

Neco Williams: 8

Excellent when springing forward from right-back. Caused QPR all sorts of problems. Clearly belongs in the Premier League.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7

Coasted through much of the game but needed to have his wits about him at set-pieces and wasn’t found wanting.

Tim Ream: 8

A classy performance up against the frustrated Dykes, who got no change from him at all.

Joe Bryan: 7

Standing in for Antonee Robinson, Bryan had a very decent game at left-back and was always eager to get forward.

Harrison Reed: 8

Non-stop in midfield before going off with cramp in the second half. Controlled the midfield for Fulham.

Tom Cairney: 8

Looked back to his best. Produced a quality performance, underlining the importance of his return this season after a long-term knee injury.

Harry Wilson: 7

Always a problem for Rangers on the flank. Wallace had his work cut out throughout.

Fabio Carvalho: 7

Set up the opening goal by pulling the ball back for Mitrovic. Showed flair and clever movement from the start.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid: 7

Lively. Might have done better, though, when denied by Westwood after going through on goal in the first half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic: 8

Scored with a close-range finish and coolly taken penalty. His link-up play was also excellent. Rangers couldn’t handle him.

Nathaniel Chalobah: 6

Kept things ticking over in midfield after being brought on in the second half.

Neeskens Kebano: 6

His pace and movement were the last things tired Rangers needed when he was introduced late on.

Jean Michael Seri: 6

Another late substitute. Seri was on for the final few minutes as the Whites saw the game out comfortably.







