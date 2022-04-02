QPR v Fulham player ratings
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals as Championship leaders Fulham enjoyed another west London derby win over QPR. Here’s how we rated the players.
QPR
Kieren Westwood: 6
Blameless for both goals. Did well to deny Bobby De Cordova-Reid at point-blank range in the first half.
Dion Sanderson: 5
Very poor. Guilty of several lapses on the ball and was out of position in the build-up to the opening goal.
Rob Dickie: 6
Inevitably given problems by the clever Mitrovic, who got in front of him to put Fulham ahead.
Yoann Barbet: 6
Looked to get attacks started by playing out from the back but Fulham’s pressing style made it tough for him.
Moses Odubajo: 6
Tried to make things happen on the right but primarily had to defend against Fabio Carvalho and Joe Bryan.
Sam Field: 6
Tried to compete in midfield and won his fair share of challenges, but was given very little time on the ball.
Luke Amos: 6
Struggled to get forward to support the attack as Fulham kept Rangers pinned back for long periods of the game.
Stefan Johansen: 6
Tough afternoon for the Norwegian against his former side, who very much had the upper hand in midfield.
Lee Wallace: 6
Had a penalty awarded against him when he was very harshly adjudged to have handled Neco Williams’ cross.
George Thomas: 6
Selected largely because of his work-rate and did his best to support Lyndon Dykes in attack. Fired an effort into the side netting.
Lyndon Dykes: 5
Isolated up front and, bar one effort he fired wide, offered very little in terms of a goal threat.
Ilias Chair: 6
Surprisingly left out of the starting line-up. Brought on after an hour but was unable to change the course of the game.
Charlie Austin: 6
Brought on for Dykes with 17 minutes remaining but was unable to make an impact as Rangers struggled to create chances.
Andre Dozzell: 6
Brought on to replace Amos for the final 10 minutes with the game all but lost by that stage.
Fulham
Marek Rodak: 6
His distribution was poor at times but overall it was a comfortable display from the keeper.
Neco Williams: 8
Excellent when springing forward from right-back. Caused QPR all sorts of problems. Clearly belongs in the Premier League.
Tosin Adarabioyo: 7
Coasted through much of the game but needed to have his wits about him at set-pieces and wasn’t found wanting.
Tim Ream: 8
A classy performance up against the frustrated Dykes, who got no change from him at all.
Joe Bryan: 7
Standing in for Antonee Robinson, Bryan had a very decent game at left-back and was always eager to get forward.
Harrison Reed: 8
Non-stop in midfield before going off with cramp in the second half. Controlled the midfield for Fulham.
Tom Cairney: 8
Looked back to his best. Produced a quality performance, underlining the importance of his return this season after a long-term knee injury.
Harry Wilson: 7
Always a problem for Rangers on the flank. Wallace had his work cut out throughout.
Fabio Carvalho: 7
Set up the opening goal by pulling the ball back for Mitrovic. Showed flair and clever movement from the start.
Bobby De Cordova-Reid: 7
Lively. Might have done better, though, when denied by Westwood after going through on goal in the first half.
Aleksandar Mitrovic: 8
Scored with a close-range finish and coolly taken penalty. His link-up play was also excellent. Rangers couldn’t handle him.
Nathaniel Chalobah: 6
Kept things ticking over in midfield after being brought on in the second half.
Neeskens Kebano: 6
His pace and movement were the last things tired Rangers needed when he was introduced late on.
Jean Michael Seri: 6
Another late substitute. Seri was on for the final few minutes as the Whites saw the game out comfortably.