QPR boss rages over penalty decision and Eustace red card

QPR manager Mark Warburton was furious about the decision to award Fulham a penalty during the Whites’ triumph in the west London derby.

Rangers were beaten 2-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where Aleksandar Mitrovic put the visitors ahead and later doubled their lead from the spot after Lee Wallace was adjudged to have handled Neco Williams’ cross.

Warburton said: “It was 1-0. We looked dangerous and had a lot of energy. Then we get that decision.

“The linesman didn’t give it. He’s not given the penalty. How is that given? We’ve been the recipient of some very bad decisions this season.







“We’ve received a number of apologies for bad decisions and I’m sure we’ll get another one. But that’s no good to us.

“At 2-0 it’s game over and sucks the life out of the game. Game dead. It kills our fans. So I’m more than frustrated by the decision.

“You have to be sure if you’re going to give a penalty in a game of that nature. Make sure you’re 100% sure. Are you 100% sure? His (Wallace’s) arm never left his side. I’m very frustrated by that decision.

“Why didn’t the linesman give it? That’s the question. He’s closer than us and if he puts his flag up you say ‘OK, I didn’t see it’.

“What does he (Wallace) do? He’s five or six yards away. If he puts his hand up to block it then we deserve to have a penalty against us. But I’m sorry, I can’t have that.”

QPR’s defeat was their third in a row and their fifth in six matches – a run which has seen them slip to ninth in the Championship table.

A miserable day for Rangers ended with Warburton being yellow-carded and his assistant John Eustace sent off in injury time for remonstrating with the fourth official.

Warburton suggested that Eustace went to grab the ball during a melee on the touchline, initially believing a Fulham player had it before realising otherwise.

Warburton said: “The fiasco with John and the fourth official was just nonsense. Commonsense has to be applied and once again it’s not.

“John immediately responded by saying ‘I didn’t know it was you’. But John’s off. What on earth are we doing?”







