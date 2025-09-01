QPR fall short in attempt to capture Edwards

QPR were unable to agree a deal to take Ronnie Edwards back to the club in the final hours of the transfer window.

The defender, 22, impressed while on loan from Southampton during the second half of last season.

Since then Rangers have been lining up a move for Edwards, who has been keen to return to Loftus Road.

Throughout the summer there has been an expectation on all sides that were an agreement for Edwards to be reached it would be likely to happen late in the window.

Southampton recently turned down an offer from the R’s and, although negotiations continued ahead of the 7pm transfer deadline, the clubs did not reach an agreement.

Edwards is a popular figure among QPR fans but has dropped in the pecking order of Saints centre-backs.

He has made four appearances for Southampton this season, two of which were in the Carabao Cup.