Southampton reject offer from QPR for Edwards
Southampton have rejected an offer from QPR for Ronnie Edwards.
The England Under-21 defender spent the second half of last season on loan with Rangers.
He was hugely impressive and the club are attempting to take him back to Loftus Road on a permanent deal.
Edwards, 22, played 21 times for QPR last season and this term has made three appearances for Southampton, who signed him from Peterborough last summer.
