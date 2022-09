National League club Aldershot Town have signed Faysal Bettache and Ody Alfa from QPR on three-month loan deals.

Midfielder Bettache (pictured), 22, has made nine first-team appearances for the R’s and had a spell on loan at Oldham last season.

Winger Alfa, 23, has previously been on loan at Billericay, Maidenhead, Dartford and Spanish side Atletico Baleares.