Cifuentes excited to take over at QPR

QPR have announced Marti Cifuentes as the club’s new head coach following the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard will make his first appearance in the Rangers’ dug-out at Rotherham on Saturday and will fly in to London on Tuesday after leaving Swedish side Hammarby where he has been in charge since 2021.

Cifuentes has previously coached in the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

He will take over a Rangers team that sit second-bottom of the Championship and are six points from safety having won just two matches all season.

“It is a fantastic club with a fantastic history,” Cifuentes said following his final match in charge of Hammarby on Monday night which saw his side concede two goals in second-half stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Sirius.

“The situation in the table is not the best, but from tomorrow I start a new chapter in my life that I am really looking forward to.

“I hope and believe that I can achieve very well at Queens Park Rangers.”







