QPR confirm capture of keeper Charles on loan

QPR have sealed the season-long loan signing of goalkeeper Pierce Charles from Manchester City.

The Manchester-born Charles, 20, made the move immediately after completing a return to City from Sheffield Wednesday, who signed him from them in 2021.

He has long been on QPR’s radar.

Rangers previously tried to sign him from Wednesday, and a summer move to City has been in the pipeline for some time, potentially opening the door for a loan move.

In a complete overhaul of Rangers’ goalkeeper options, which began with the recent departures of Paul Nardi and Ben Hamer, Calum Ward was signed from Motherwell earlier on Thursday, while moves for Joe Walsh and Murphy Cooper have been arranged.

Walsh has joined Wigan on a season-long loan, while Cooper is set to leave for Plymouth in a deal worth up to £500,000.