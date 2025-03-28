QPR captain Cook to miss Stoke game

Steve Cook has been ruled out of QPR’s trip to Stoke.

The captain has been struggling with a foot injury he initially suffered against Preston in December.

Cook, who turns 34 next month, went off during the 2-2 draw with Leeds prior to the international break and has not been able to train fully since.

The club issued an update on Friday, saying that he “will need a period of offload” but is on course to resume training next week, ahead of a home match against Cardiff on 5 April.

Rangers also confirmed that Jonathan Varane and Alfie Lloyd have recovered from injuries and that Sam Field is on course to return to training next week, and say Ilias Chair is expected to be sidelined for the next four weeks with a hamstring injury.

West London Sport this week revealed that Varane and Lloyd were set to rejoin the squad for the Stoke trip, that Field is close to a return and that Rangers are hopeful Chair will play again before the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Jake Clarke-Salter is unlikely to feature again this season following hip surgery, Rayan Kolli is close to returning to full training after a hamstring problem, and Zan Celar is still recovering from his hamstring injury.







