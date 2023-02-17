QPR boss ‘wouldn’t rule out’ Dykes returning this season

Neil Critchley says Lyndon Dykes is desperate to return for QPR as soon as possible.

The striker has been recovering from pneumonia and is expected to need several more weeks to regain his strength and fitness.

But head coach Critchley believes there is a chance Dykes could play again before the end of the season.







Critchley said: “With Dykesy’s attitude, I wouldn’t rule it out. He’s desperate to come back as quickly as possible.

“But he’s been in hospital for a considerable period of time, been on medication and his health is more important.

“So we need to do what’s right by him, but he’s the sort of person that would run through a brick wall for you and he’s desperate to get back as quickly as possible and help the team.”

‘A lift for everyone’

Dykes, whose last appearance for the R’s was against Swansea on 21 January, returned to the club’s training ground on Thursday for the first time since recently being discharged from hospital.

“Lyndon was back in the building – back at the training ground for the first time,” Critchley said.

“That gave everyone a lift. It was great to see him.

“He’s doing really low levels of work at the moment and taking it day by day, but just to see him back at the training ground, back on his feet and doing a bit of low-level physical exercise, was a lift for everyone.”

Realistically, it is likely to take some time before the Scotland international is back up to speed.

Weight loss is one of the issues which will need to be addressed as Dykes continues his recovery.

“He has lost a bit and I’d say (regaining it) will be a process,” Critchley explained.

“It’s about increasing his load every day – and part of that will be his nutrition and making sure he gets back to his ‘fighting weight’.”

Meanwhile, Chris Willock will remain sidelined with a hamstring problem and Ethan Laird is a doubt for Saturday’s game at Middlesbrough.







