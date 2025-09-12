QPR boss Stephan hails ‘smart’ Morgan

Julien Stephan believes Kieran Morgan’s recent international action will help the QPR youngster’s development.

Morgan, 19, made his England Under-20 debut last week, having impressed for the R’s since being signed from Tottenham last year.

“It’s always a good thing for the player in terms of experience to have the opportunity to play with a national team and I’m sure it was the case for Keiran,” QPR head coach Stephan said.

“Kieran is a very clever player, a versatile player – more of a midfielder but is able to play in different positions.

“Only 19 years old but very smart on the pitch. He has good potential and I’m happy to be working with him.”

Meanwhile, Rangers could have Ilias Chair and Kwame Poke back for next weekend’s game against Stoke.