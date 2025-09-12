QPR could have Chair and Poku back for Stoke game

QPR hope to have Ilias Chair and Kwame Poku back for next weekend’s game against Stoke.

Both players remain unavailable for Saturday’s game against Wrexham but resumed light training this week – as did Jake Clarke-Salter, who has been sidelined since January.

Paul Smyth is out of the Wrexham game as well but could also feature against Stoke.

Striker Michael Frey, who is yet to play this season, is in the squad this weekend and in contention.