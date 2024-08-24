QPR boss explains decision to take off Saito

Marti Cifuentes said Koki Saito was taken off at half-time during QPR’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth because of fatigue.

The Japan Under-23 international, making his home debut, was lively in the opening stages but was replaced by striker Zan Celar at the break.







Plymouth were down to 10 men following the sending-off of Adam Forshaw and R’s head coach Cifuentes tried to capitalise by playing with two centre-forwards.

However, Celar, deployed up front along with Michael Frey, missed two good chances as Rangers failed to find a second goal.

“Koki was feeling very tired,” Cifuentes explained.

“We felt it (playing with two up front) was a good way to play against 10 men to put a bit more pressure inside the box.

“I think it worked very well for the first 20-25 minutes (of the second half) until Michy was completely exhausted.

“Then unfortunately we lost a little bit of a presence inside the box because that’s probably his (Frey’s) best attribute.

“Koki I think will be very, very good in these game scenarios against low blocks. But unfortunately after 45 minutes we felt that he was a bit tired.

“The plan was perhaps for him to play 50-55, no more than that, but we wanted to send a message, both to our own team and the opposition, by bringing Zan on.”

The result means that Rangers, like Argyle, are still waiting for their first Championship win of the season.

“Only getting one point from a game like this is not enough,” Cifuentes admitted.

“At the same time, I’m happy about some parts of the performance, especially the start of the game – we started brilliantly.

“Unfortunately after the goal, slowly we allowed Plymouth to get too much possession.

“We adjusted a couple of things at half-time after they got the red card. We attacked much better in the first 25 to 30 minutes of the second half and created a lot of chances and their keeper was outstanding.

“The longer it goes it gives more energy to Plymouth. Then in the last 10 or 15 minutes it was too emotional and not the way we should have attacked. It leaves us feeling of course disappointed about getting only one point.

“There is no time to be concerned. My concern would be if we were not looking like a team that knows what it’s trying to do.”







