QPR v Plymouth player ratings

QPR remain without a Championship win this season after being held to a 1-1 draw by Plymouth Argyle, who played most of the match with 10 men and ended it with nine. Here's how we rated each Rangers player.







Paul Nardi: 6

Not a lot he could have done about Morgan Whittaker’s brilliant strike. Was untested otherwise.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Struggled in the first half up against Ibrahim Cissoko but looked back to his best after the break, rampaging down the right flank to help Rangers keep the pressure on the visitors.

Steve Cook: 6

One or two tidy interceptions and only called upon to clear his box a couple of times. Played one brilliant cross-field pass out to Koki Saito in the first half.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 5

Probably fortunate not to give away a late penalty for a shirt pull. Was given a difficult time by Ryan Hardie when it was 11 v 11.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Took responsibility to move into central midfield when Rangers were on top in the second half. Rarely gave Whittaker much room to work with despite the goal.

Sam Field: 6

Played well for the most part, breaking up play and putting his body on the line. However, he failed to react quickly enough when Whittaker zipped the ball in his direction in the build-up to the goal and that proved costly.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

Struggled to get to grips with Darko Gyabi in the first half yet still showed a lot of quality when in possession. Promising debut.

Paul Smyth: 6

Missed a great early chance before the opening goal. Was a threat with his pace but again couldn’t find the final ball that was required on several occasions.

Karamoko Dembele: 8

Looks the signing of the summer. Was electric in the opening stages, setting up another goal with a well-taken corner. Caused Plymouth all sorts of problems with his passing and dribbling. Influenced waned a bit when he was moved wide after half-time.

Koki Saito: 5

Linked up well with Dembele on a couple of occasions but wasted a good sight of goal and was overpowered physically by Plymouth’s Joe Edwards more than once. Replaced at half-time.

Michael Frey: 6

Opened the scoring with a glancing header but QPR struggled to get him into the game otherwise. Is clearly more up to speed than he was at the end of last season.

Zan Celar: 6

Missed two great chances to win the game for Rangers but was at least alert enough in the box to make things happen.








