QPR boss explains decision not to play Hevertton Santos at right-back

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes says he has deployed Hevertton Santos in an attacking role to help the Brazilian adapt to English football.

Santos was signed from Portuguese club Estrela by Rangers’ recruitment team as a right-back, but Jimmy Dunne has continued to play there.

Santos was used sparingly during pre-season, operating on the right of midfield.







He initially featured in that role again in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Luton, when he scored on his full debut.

The 23-year-old played at right-back in the second half and Cifuentes still regards that as his natural position.

Cifuentes said there were “several reasons” when asked after the Luton game why Santos had mostly played further forward.

The Spaniard added: “Definitely his natural position is right full-back but it was in order to help to adapt to English football, which is quite different to Portuguese.

“Because of squad situations we started to give him more confidence on the right wing but he played almost the whole second half (against Luton) as a right full-back.

“That’s part of the process and as a manager we try to find solutions to help players develop.”

Meanwhile, Lucas Andersen could return for QPR in Friday’s Championship game at Luton.







