Cifuentes hails ‘fantastic’ Walsh after QPR cup win

Marti Cifuentes praised Joe Walsh after the young keeper played a story role as QPR beat Luton on penalties to secure a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

After the game ended level at 1-1 at Loftus Road, Kenneth Paal scored the winning penalty as Rangers won the shootout 4-1, converting all their ​spot-kicks.

Summer signing Hevertton Santos, making his full debut for QPR, put them ahead after 11 minutes but Luton equalised five minutes later with a thumping volley from Zack Nelson – the 19-year-old’s first senior goal.

The opener came after Zan Celar combined nicely with Elijah Dixon-Bonner, whose shot was parried by goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski straight to Santos and the Brazilian finished from close range.

Luton hit back in emphatic fashion. Rangers were unable to properly clear Alfie Doughty’s left-wing corner and the ball dropped near the right-hand edge of the penalty area to Nelson, who fired a stunning right-footed strike into the far corner of the net.

Walsh produced a superb save from Carlton Morris’ downward header early in the second half – and crucially saved Cauley Woodrow’s first Luton penalty in the shootout.

“I’m very happy for him,” Cifuentes said.

“We wanted to extend his contract and he has been showing why he is here. He’s a fantastic keeper.”

Celar, Karamoko Dembele and Clarke-Salter scored for Rangers, but Alfie Doughty was the only Hatters player to put away their penalty.

A​nd after after Tahith Chong hit the bar, Paal slotted home to take the R’s through.

Cifuentes admitted: “I’m happy about going through but the performance was a bit mixed.

“There were a lot of good moments and some with a lower level than we would like. But I think it’s part of the process, with a lot of new faces trying to glue something.”

The teams will meet again in the Championship at Luton on Friday evening.

QPR: Walsh, Dunne (Lloyd 59), Cook (Clarke-Salter 45), Morrison, Paal, Colback (Madsen 71), Varane, Santos, Dixon-Bonner Dembele 71), Saito (Smyth 59), Celar.

Subs not used: Nardi, Field, Kolli, Frey.








