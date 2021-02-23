QPR boss confirms De Wijs’ return to action

Mark Warburton has confirmed that Jordy de Wijs is set to play for QPR’s development side this afternoon.

The Dutch defender has recovered from a calf problem and is likely to play an hour of a game against Ipswich’s Under-23s at the Suffolk club’s training ground.







It will be De Wijs’ first match action since his loan move to Rangers from Hull City five weeks ago.

George Thomas will also play – probably also for an hour.

Thomas has been plagued by injury problems since joining QPR during the summer.

The Wales international has made just seven league appearances this season, six of which have been as a substitute.

Both players could return to the first-team squad for Saturday’s trip to Birmingham.

And manager Warburton believes they could feature at St Andrews given that the game is so soon after Wednesday’s away match against Preston.

Warburton said: “They’ll get a good hour in and see where they are.

“Then they’ll be available for Birmingham which really helps us because, getting back in the early hours after Preston, we may well need those options at Birmingham.”







