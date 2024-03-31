QPR boss Cifuentes ready to make changes for Swansea game

Marti Cifuentes is ready to make changes for QPR’s Easter Monday trip to Swansea.

The game comes after Friday’s dramatic win over Birmingham – and ahead of crucial matches against other fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth.

“We will probably need to rotate,” Rangers boss Cifuentes said.







“It’s not just the Swansea game – we’re aware that we have Sheffield Wednesday and also Plymouth. It’s three games in a row that are very, very important for us.

“I believe there are some players who didn’t play (against Birmingham) that can contribute. So it might be that we make some changes and adjustments.”

Jack Colback is in line for a recall to the starting line-up, although Rangers believe Issac Hayden will be available.

Hayden has been nursing a shoulder problem and also picked up a knock before going off during the second half of the Birmingham game.

Cifuentes said: “He’s been doing really well. He’s got a small shoulder issue and the medical team worked to make sure that he could play.

“Then he picked up a bit of a knock – a bad-position landing. And he got a yellow card and we didn’t want to take a risk.

“He showed big character to play that game with probably a lot of pain. Hopefully he’s going to be good, and the medical team told me that he should be ready.”







