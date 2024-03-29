QPR v Birmingham player ratings
Jimmy Dunne’s sensational stoppage-time goal gave QPR a dramatic victory over Birmingham – and took them four points clear of the relegation zone. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Asmir Begovic: 6
Produced a couple of important saves and was generally solid.
Jimmy Dunne: 8
The unlikely hero deserves his moment of glory for his efforts since being deployed as a right-back. Again he gave it everything, defending well and always trying to contribute going forward.
Steve Cook: 7
Somewhat out of sorts in the first half, but he was much sharper in the second and blasted in the equaliser soon after Rangers had fallen behind.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 8
Another excellent performance from the centre-back, the highlight being a superb – and crucial – challenge to deny Jay Stansfield. His displays and improved fitness have been pivotal in helping Rangers progress during the second half of the campaign.
Kenneth Paal: 7
Useful on the left. Delivered a first-half cross which led to Lucas Andersen hitting the bar.
Isaac Hayden: 7
Quietly effective in midfield despite nursing an injury. Sensible on the ball and quick to snuff out a couple of dangerous Birmingham counter-attacks.
Sam Field: 7
Also competed well to give Rangers a measure of control in midfield. Strong in the challenge and his passing was accurate.
Chris Willock: 6
Always a threat and was involved in some nice build-up play, although isn’t as effective on the right flank. Missed a great chance to make it 2-1 when he volleyed over from eight yards.
Lucas Andersen: 6
Hit the bar from close range and also missed a chance when he blasted wide after being set up Ilias Chair. Gave the ball away occasionally too on an off-day compared to his recent performances.
Ilias Chair: 7
Although still not at his very best, this was an improvement on Chair’s past couple of below-par displays. He was instrumental as Rangers created chances in the first half and was unlucky not to score when denied by a fine save from keeper John Ruddy.
Michael Frey: 6
Always willing to battle physically, but looked cumbersome and off the pace before being replaced on the hour mark.
Sinclair Armstrong: 7
Unsettled Birmingham’s defence after coming on – including in the build-up to the winner, which came when Dunne hammered home the loose ball after Armstrong had gone up against Deon Sanderson.
Jack Colback: 7
Hardworking in midfield after coming on for Hayden.