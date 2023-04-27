QPR boss Ainsworth reveals text from Burnley manager Kompany

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has revealed he received a text message from Burnley manager Vincent Kompany congratulating him on his side’s victory at Turf Moor last Saturday.

Rangers put the Clarets’ title-clinching celebrations on hold by inflicting a priceless 2-1 win to give their relegation fight a huge shot in the arm.







Ainsworth’s team weathered an intense spell of first-half pressure before clinching a first victory in seven matches.

“I am a Blackburn lad so I can’t say too much about Burnley teams, but in football you respect the winners and Vincent has been a huge part of what they have achieved this season,” Ainsworth said.

“He has had some good players at his disposal but you still have to put down your stamp pretty quickly and for that club to have changed styles so much you have to give him so much credit.

“He sent me a nice text on Sunday morning as we didn’t get the chance to chat after the game because he was doing a lot of the stuff you need to do when you’ve been promoted, with sponsors and so on.

“But he managed to send me a text to say ‘well done, good result’, so that is a huge mark of respect from someone who has achieved so much in the game.”

Meanwhile, Jake Clarke-Salter is set to be available for QPR’s trip to Stoke.

And Mick Beale is expected to make a move for Chris Willock when the season finishes.







