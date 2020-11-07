QPR beaten by impressive Blackburn

Blackburn 3 QPR 1 50' Brereton 61' Dykes (pen) 73' Armstrong 90' Armstrong

QPR’s 20-year wait for a win at Ewood Park continues.

Second-half goals from Ben Brereton and a brace from Adam Armstrong, after a Lyndon Dykes penalty, handed Rovers victory to bring Mark Warburton’s side back down to earth after two successive wins.







The home side dominated the first half, with Rangers only being kept in the game by Seny Dieng, who denied Scott Wharton and Armstrong from close range, and some last-ditch defending from Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie.

But the visitors were much improved after the break when Warburton brought on Osman Kakay and Chris Willock at half-time in place of Dominic Ball and Albert Adomah in an attempt to get a foothold in the game.

The move almost paid off immediately after the restart when Todd Kane, pushed into a more advanced position, hit the post following a swift break involving Willock and Ilias Chair.

However, Rovers took the lead in the 51st minute when Donal Lenihan outjumped Dykes from a deep cross and Brereton held off Kane to hook home spectacularly from close range.

But Rangers responded well and after a sustained spell of pressure, forced a penalty when a Chair corner created havoc in the box and Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kasinski took out Dickie.

Dykes thumped home the subsequent spot-kick in emphatic fashion for his third goal of the season.

Chair and Willock had decent chances to grab a second goal their side but were unable to apply a decent finish to beat Kasinski.

Rovers restored their lead 20 minutes from time with a fine finish from Armstrong, who latched onto a fine through ball from Harvey Elliott, held off Dickie and fired past Dieng.

Willock went close with a curling effort late on as Rangers pushed for hard for an equaliser.

But with the final kick of the game, the hugely impressive Armstrong added some extra gloss to the scoreline when Rangers were caught on the break and the former Newcastle man burst through and smashed home.

QPR: Dieng; Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron, Ball (Kakay 45), Carroll; Adomah (Willock 45), Chair, Dykes (Bonne 65).

Subs not used: Kelly, Bettache, Masterson, Wallace.