Blackburn v QPR player ratings

QPR's dismal record at Blackburn continued as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Ewood Park. Here's how we rated the Rangers players.









Seny Dieng: 8

Could do nothing about any of three goals and made three magnificent saves to keep his side in the game as Rovers dominated the first half. Another strong showing from Swiss stopper.









Todd Kane:7

Perhaps could have been tighter when Ben Brereton hooked home brilliantly to give Blackburn the lead, but Kane was otherwise solid in defence and attack. Went close to giving Rangers the lead after half-time after breaking into the box, but his well-struck effort hit the base of the post.

Rob Dickie: 7

Not as imperious as he was against Derby in midweek, but held firm in the first half as Rangers came under siege. Was outpaced by the outstanding Adam Armstrong, who got on the wrong side of him to put Rovers 2-1 ahead.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Like Dickie, he had to battle hard against an impressive front pairing of Brereton and Armstrong, and led the back line well, particularly in the first half as the home side camped themselves in the Rangers half.

Niko Hamalainen: 6

Far too easily pushed off the ball and endured a tough afternoon against the impressive Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott. Really needs to start asserting himself more going forward, where he offered very little.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Found it hard against a mobile Blackburn midfield and almost gave away a goal with a loose pass early in the game. Better in the second half like the rest of the team.

Dominic Ball:5

A difficult afternoon for last Saturday’s goalscoring hero who was hooked at halftime by Mark Warburton as the pacy Rovers attack simply waltzed through the midfield at times in the first half.

Tom Carroll: 6

Steady and did some good things on the ball after half-time but not really effective as a wide man. Looked much better when he was moved into the middle of midfield after the break.

Albert Adomah: 5

One good cross early in the game aside, Adomah struggled and was taken off at half-time. When his side needed him as an outlet as they repelled 25 minutes of solid pressure he couldn’t hold on to the ball.

Ilias Chair: 7

Another good performance from the Moroccan, who delivered a peach of a corner that caused havoc in the box and led to a penalty for his side. Always willing to run at the Blackburn defence and was involved in all of Rangers’ good spells of possession.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Smashed home his third penalty of the season in emphatic fashion, but it was another mixed display from the Scotland striker who is still to score from open play. Was beaten in the air for the cross that led to Blackburn’s first goal and missed a good chance early in the game when he failed to turn a Chair pass into the net from close range.

Chris Willock: 8

Really good when he came on at half-time. Added some much-needed energy to the wings and created plenty of problems for the Rovers defence with his pace and work-rate. Linked well with Chair and went close to scoring with an effort that flashed just wide.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Came on for the final 15 minutes but was unable to replicate his supersub efforts against Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.

Osman Kakay:7

Impressed when he came on, added energy and pace to the side which was sorely lacking in the first half. Got forward well and stood firm in defence.








