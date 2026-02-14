QPR v Blackburn player ratings

Woeful QPR defending gifted struggling Blackburn a win at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-1 defeat.

Joe Walsh: 5

Terribly flat-footed and slow to react for the opening goal and was fortunate not to concede a penalty when he barged into Andri Gudjohnsen.

Ronnie Edwards: 6

Steady for the most part at right-back but too slow to cover through the middle when needed.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

An horrendous day for Dunne and centre-back partner Steve Cook, who were inexplicably all over the place, having previously performed well together. The gaping gaps between them contributed to all three goals conceded.

Steve Cook: 5

Has been in great form, but his previously rock-solid partnership with Dunne was a calamity before Cook was taken off midway through the second half.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 5

Embarrassed in the build-up to the opening goal when he was nutmegged by Ryoya Morishita. Generally he was below par.

Isaac Hayden: 5

The injured Jonathan Varane’s tenacity was badly missed as Blackburn had the upper hand in midfield, where Rangers were very much second best.



Nicolas Madsen: 6

Not at his best, but a key player for Rangers and the sight of him limping off midway through the second half was a worrying one, although head coach Juilen Stephan downplayed the injury.

Daniel Bennie: 5

Tried hard on the flank but looked out of his depth. Made no impact in an attacking sense and his touch and passing let him down several times – including when a hospital pass led to Madsen being injured.

Harvey Vale: 5

Anonymous in the number 10 role. Made little attacking impact and also failed to drop into midfield and shore things up when required.

Koki Saito: 6

Scored with a cracking finish, having been lively early on. But he was continually weak on the ball and easily targeted by Blackburn – even before he was dispossessed in the build-up to the visitors’ second goal.

Richard Kone: 6

Worked hard up front and had a couple of sights of goal, but received very little support.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Brought on midway through the second half and might now return to the starting line-up at right-back in light of Rangers’ defensive horror show.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Tried to make things happen after his introduction but was caught in possession a couple of times.

Paul Smyth: 6

Also tried in vain to liven things up. Saw a late effort on goal deflected wide.