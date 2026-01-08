QPR agree deal to sign Edwards from Southampton

QPR have agreed a deal with Southampton for Ronnie Edwards.

The defender, 22, is set to move to Loftus Road on a permanent basis for £4.5m, having impressed while on loan during the second half of last season.

Rangers tried in vain to buy him during the summer but now appear to have got their man.

Southampton signed Edwards, an England Under-21 international, from Peterborough United in July 2024.

He has long been regarded as an excellent prospect but has started just eight league matches for the Saints and has been out of favour for much of this season.

QPR maintained their interest, Edwards has been keen to make the move, and an agreement is now in place for it to happen.

He is expected to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours.