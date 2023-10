Daniel Kristoffersson, senior football writer for Sportbladet in Stockholm says QPR can expect a possession-heavy style of play from new coach Marti Cifuentes but says moving from the Swedish Allsvenskan to the Championship is a big step up for the Spaniard.

However, Kristoffersson believes the 41-year-old has the man-management skills to help turn around a QPR side that have find themselves six points clear of safety in the Championship.