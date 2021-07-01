Owens signs one-year QPR contract

Charlie Owens has signed the one-year contract he was offered by QPR.

Owens has made three first-team appearances for Rangers – all in the Carabao Cup – but has not played for almost two years because of knee problems.

His contract expired this summer and he was offered a new deal along with Tom Carroll, who rejected his offer and has left the club.

“I just want to get through pre-season in one piece, do the best I can and repay everyone that has believed in me,” Owens told QPR’s website.

