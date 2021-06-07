Carroll set to leave QPR after rejecting contract

Tom Carroll looks set to leave QPR after rejecting the club’s offer of a new contract.

The midfielder, who recently turned 29, was signed on a one-year deal last summer.







He subsequently made 22 Championship appearances before his season was ended in January by a knee injury.

Carroll returned to action for Rangers’ development side towards the end of the campaign and was an unused substitute for the first team’s final two matches.

He was offered a contract by the club last month along with Charlie Owens, who has been out for almost two years with a knee injury.

But Carroll was unhappy with the terms on offer and, although talks are ongoing, it currently seems unlikely that he will be a Rangers player next season.

Carroll, who spent the 2013-14 season on loan at QPR from Tottenham, was brought in on a free transfer after being released by Swansea City.

Swansea signed him from Spurs for £4.5m in January 2017 but he then managed just 57 league appearances for the Welsh club, largely because of injury problems.

He was in decent form for Rangers before being sidelined, but would face stiff competition for a place were he to stay.

Sam Field was recently signed on a permanent deal from West Brom and Luke Amos is on the way back from injury, while QPR are trying to agree a deal with Fulham to sign Stefan Johansen.

They have also expressed an interest in 22-year-old Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell.







