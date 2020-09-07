New QPR signing Dykes goes off injured during Scotland game

QPR’s new signing Lyndon Dykes picked up an injury while playing for Scotland against the Czech Republic.

The striker, a recent arrival from Livingston, scored his first international goal and impressed up front in the Nations League game in Olomouc, where Scotland won 2-1.







However, he went off midway through the second half after taking a heavy knock to his back and was clearly struggling as he left the pitch.

Dykes is currently QPR’s only recognised striker.

More to follow.







