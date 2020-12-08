Millwall v QPR player ratings

QPR gained a battling point at Millwall after three straight losses, here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Could do nothing about the deflected goal that left him wrong-footed. Once again he was assured with his handling and kicking and plucked everything out of the air in impressive fashion.







Osman Kakay: 7

Very good display. Stood up to Millwall’s physical threat well and was calm in possession going forward while putting his body on the line when he needed to.

Rob Dickie: 8

An imperious display from the big centre-back. Won all his aerial battles and was outstanding with the ball at his feet and stood up tall from the aerial threat of substitute Matt Smith late in the game.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Gave away a silly free-kick that led to Millwall’s equaliser but was overall decent against a physical side who went from front to back with great regularity.

Niko Hamalainen: 6

Played a part in the build-up to the Rangers’ goal, but question marks still persist about his ability at this level, especially with his decision-making in defensive situations. Targeted constantly by cross-field diagonal balls and had his hands full against Mahlon Romeo.

Dominic Ball: 6

Poor in the first half and marginally better in the second. Booked for a woeful dive in the box and was guilty of giving the ball away far too often. Failed to test the keeper with two half-chances that fell to him.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Much better display from the skipper. After a few early wobbles in possession he held firm in the heart of the midfield and tidied up well in front of the defence when he needed to.

Tom Carroll: 7

Set up the goal with a perfect ball from the left for Ilias Chair to bury the ball into the side of the net and was prominent throughout. Another strong display.

Ilias Chair: 8

Excellent performance from the diminutive playmaker who finished his goal superbly and kept battling away throughout despite some heavy attention from the Millwall defenders. Celebrated by taking a knee in front of the home fans.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

Kept relatively quiet by a well-drilled Lions defence but looked a threat on the occasions when he did get free and in space.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Faced a difficult test against the giant Millwall centre-half pairing of Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper, who dominated him in the air as in the first half. Better in the second half, but should have done much better from close range when teed up by Chair.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Booed by the home fans for his Charlton connections. Never really got a sniff of an opportunity but took a booking for the team late in the game to thwart a potential attack.

George Thomas: 6

Never really got the chance to make an impact on the game after coming on.

