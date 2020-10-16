Manning set to leave QPR for Swansea



QPR are set to sell Ryan Manning to Swansea City.

The two clubs have agreed a deal for the 24-year-old Irishman, who moved to west London from Galway United in 2015.







His Rangers future has been in doubt for some time.

Manning’s contract is due to expire next year and he has rejected offers of a new deal.

His move to the Liberty Stadium is expected to go through before today’s 5pm deadline.







