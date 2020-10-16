Manning completes move from QPR to Swansea
Ryan Manning has left QPR to join Swansea City.
Manning, 24, has signed a three-year contract with the Welsh club, who have paid an initial £250,000 for him.
The Irishman, who moved to west London from Galway United in 2015, has not made a Championship appearance this season.
His Rangers future has been in doubt for some time, prompting Rangers manager Mark Warburton to leave him out.
Manning’s contract was due to expire next year and he rejected offers of a new deal.
Bright Osayi-Samuel, on the other hand, looks likely to sign a new contract following similar doubts over his future.
Meanwhile, Charlton have signed Paul Smyth from QPR on a season-long loan.
West London Sport revealed the Addicks were keen on Smyth, who was not in Warburton’s first-team plans.
Paul Harris
17/10/2020 @ 8:54 am
Headline. Manning signs for £250,000????
Just another idiotic so called journalist spreading BS
The undisclosed fee in total is 7 figures. The figure you mention was just to get the deal over the line before the window closes. Total idiot and you’re getting noticed for all the wrong reasons