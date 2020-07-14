Latest from Kenilworth Road Luton 1 QPR 0 20' Collins (pen)

QPR, beaten in five of their past six games, are behind at Kenilworth Road, where Angel Rangel left the pitch on a stretcher after suffering an injury during the opening stages.

Veteran defender Rangel was replaced by Conor Masterson after 11 minutes and was then carried away following several minutes of treatment on the sideline.







Was followed for Rangers when James Collins netted from the penalty spot after Ryan Manning had brought down James Bree.

Rangel had been recalled to the starting line-up along with Ilias Chair, who is operating as a centre-forward.

Rangers’ attacking options have been severely restricted by Jordan Hugill being unavailable because of a hamstring problem.

QPR (4-2-3-1): Lumley; Rangel (Masterson 11), Kakay, Barbet, Manning; Ball, Cameron; Amos, Eze, Osayi-Samuel; Chair.

Subs: Kelly, Kane, Wallace, Shodipo, Oteh, Clarke, Gubbins, Bettache.







