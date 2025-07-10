Leicester make proposal to QPR over Cifuentes

Leicester have suggested a proposed deal to QPR in a bid to pave the way for Marti Cifuentes to take over at the East Midlands club.

The Spaniard, who was axed by Rangers in April, is in line to succeed Ruud van Nistelrooy as Foxes boss.

Reports have suggested that Cifuentes has landed the job, but up until Thursday there had been no formal approach from Leicester. An approach has now been made.

Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave by QPR after his camp expressed interest in other jobs, including the then-vacant position at West Bromwich Albion.

The move was largely an attempt to protect the club’s right to compensation should Cifuentes move elsewhere.

His departure from Loftus Road was officially confirmed prior to Julien Stephan being announced as his successor as head coach.

QPR retained compensation rights as part of the agreement reached when the Spaniard’s departure was rubber-stamped.

There has been speculation that he could pay the fee himself.

However, it is understood that, contractually, the compensation payment must be paid by a club or national federation.

Cifuentes became a popular figure among fans during his time in west London, keeping Rangers in the Championship in both his seasons at the helm despite difficult circumstances.