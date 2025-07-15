Cifuentes confirmed as Leicester manager and is joined by Calm

Marti Cifuentes has been confirmed as Leicester manager and been joined at the East Midlands club by Xavi Calm.

Cifuentes was axed as QPR head coach in April, when he was placed on gardening leave after his camp expressed interest in other jobs, including the then-vacant position at West Bromwich Albion.

The move was largely an attempt to protect the club’s right to compensation should Cifuentes move elsewhere.

His departure from Loftus Road was officially confirmed prior to Julien Stephan being announced as his successor as head coach.

QPR retained compensation rights as part of the agreement reached when the Spaniard’s departure was rubber-stamped.

Cifuentes became a popular figure among fans during his time in west London, keeping Rangers in the Championship in both his seasons at the helm despite difficult circumstances.

His appointment by Leicester also brings Calm’s time at Rangers to a formal end.

Calm was Cifuentes’ assistant at QPR and will be his right-hand man again in his new job.