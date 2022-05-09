Keeper Marshall set for Hibs move

David Marshall is set to sign for Hibernian following his stint at QPR.

The Scotland international goalkeeper, 37, was signed in January on a contract until the end of the season after West London Sport had revealed he was being brought in.

He was signed on the understanding he would be playing in the Scottish Premiership next season, with a number of clubs north of the border having expressed an interest in him.







Marshall arrived when Seny Dieng was at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal and back-up keeper Jordan Archer had been sidelined by injury.

QPR’s keeper woes didn’t end there – Dieng suffered a thigh injury following his return, youngster Joe Walsh was also out and Marshall’s season was ended by a hamstring injury he suffered at Nottingham Forest in March.

Marshall made 12 appearances for the R’s.







