QPR set to sign veteran keeper Marshall

QPR are set to sign veteran goalkeeper David Marshall.

The Scotland international, 36, is heading to west London from Derby County for the rest of the season.

He looks likely to leave the Rams and join Rangers on a short-term contract. Otherwise a loan deal will be agreed.







QPR identified a number of possible short-term signings after Jordan Archer suffered a shoulder injury, but decided Marshall was their first choice and would be signed if a deal could be done.

He is on course to complete the move in the next 24 hours and play in Saturday’s game against West Brom.

Back-up keeper Archer hurt his shoulder while making a decisive penalty save in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Rotherham.









With first-choice stopper Seny Dieng at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, Archer’s injury leaves teenager Joe Walsh as Rangers’ only option unless a keeper is signed before this weekend’s match.

The Glasgow-born Marshall, who began his career at Celtic, joined Derby in August 2020.

His career has also included spells at Norwich, Cardiff, Hull and Wigan.

West Brom’s David Button, who played under QPR boss Mark Warburton at Brentford, would have been in the frame for a move to W12 had first-choice Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone not recently received a three-match ban for violent conduct.

The suspension means Button has stepped in to deputise – and is set to play against Rangers on Saturday.







